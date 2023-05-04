Huntington Bancshares (NASDAQ:HBAN) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $9.40

Huntington Bancshares Incorporated (NASDAQ:HBAN – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low on Thursday . The stock traded as low as $9.40 and last traded at $9.48, with a volume of 3310270 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $13.50 to $11.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Huntington Bancshares from $16.50 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of Huntington Bancshares in a report on Friday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.83.

Huntington Bancshares Stock Performance

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $11.99 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.78. The firm has a market cap of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.50, a P/E/G ratio of 5.90 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a current ratio of 0.86.

Huntington Bancshares Announces Dividend

Huntington Bancshares ( NASDAQ:HBAN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The bank reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.90 billion. Huntington Bancshares had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 15.33%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Huntington Bancshares Incorporated will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 3rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 19th will be paid a $0.155 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.72%. Huntington Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.00%.

Insider Transactions at Huntington Bancshares

In other Huntington Bancshares news, Director Kenneth J. Phelan bought 20,000 shares of Huntington Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.80 per share, with a total value of $216,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 89,285 shares in the company, valued at approximately $964,278. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Huntington Bancshares

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBAN. American Century Companies Inc. increased its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 11.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 189,174 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,765,000 after purchasing an additional 19,959 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. acquired a new stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares during the 1st quarter worth about $315,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 309.4% during the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 10,001 shares of the bank’s stock worth $146,000 after purchasing an additional 7,558 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 40.9% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 104,361 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,526,000 after purchasing an additional 30,296 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC boosted its position in shares of Huntington Bancshares by 58.2% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 798,754 shares of the bank’s stock worth $11,678,000 after acquiring an additional 293,944 shares during the last quarter. 80.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Huntington Bancshares

Huntington Bancshares, Inc operates as a bank holding company. It provides commercial and consumer banking services, mortgage banking services, automobile financing, recreational vehicle and marine financing, equipment leasing, investment management, trust services, brokerage services, insurance programs, other financial products and services.

