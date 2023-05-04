Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT) Short Interest Update

Hut 8 Mining Corp. (NASDAQ:HUT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 14,000,000 shares, a drop of 6.4% from the March 31st total of 14,950,000 shares. Currently, 6.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 11,870,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price target on shares of Hut 8 Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 13th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Hut 8 Mining from $2.00 to $1.60 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 10th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3.65.

Hut 8 Mining Stock Performance

Shares of Hut 8 Mining stock opened at $1.75 on Thursday. Hut 8 Mining has a one year low of $0.78 and a one year high of $4.01. The company has a market cap of $387.23 million, a PE ratio of -1.94 and a beta of 4.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 8.15 and a current ratio of 8.15. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.60.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining ( NASDAQ:HUT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, March 9th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $16.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.77 million. Hut 8 Mining had a negative return on equity of 14.53% and a negative net margin of 150.95%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hut 8 Mining will post -0.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 6.8% during the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,605,106 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,970,000 after purchasing an additional 101,827 shares during the last quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its position in Hut 8 Mining by 92.1% during the 1st quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 22,950 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 11,000 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. acquired a new stake in Hut 8 Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. 8.46% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Hut 8 Mining

Hut 8 Mining Corp. is a cryptocurrency mining and blockchain infrastructure company, which is focused solely on mining bitcoin. It provides investors with direct access to bitcoin, without the technical complexity or constraints of purchasing the underlying cryptocurrency. The company was founded by Andrew Kiguel on June 9, 2011 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

