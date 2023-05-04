Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN) Short Interest Down 6.0% in April

Hyzon Motors Inc. (NASDAQ:HYZN – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,210,000 shares, a decline of 6.0% from the March 31st total of 20,440,000 shares. Currently, 24.9% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 1,440,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 13.3 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in HYZN. Swiss National Bank lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 7.7% in the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 175,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after acquiring an additional 12,600 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Hyzon Motors by 59.1% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 82,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 30,540 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 25.7% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 52,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 10,707 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Hyzon Motors by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 94,231 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after acquiring an additional 22,658 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Hyzon Motors during the 1st quarter worth $281,000. 18.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Hyzon Motors Price Performance

HYZN opened at $0.80 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $0.95 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.46. Hyzon Motors has a twelve month low of $0.65 and a twelve month high of $5.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.67 and a beta of 2.25.

Hyzon Motors Company Profile

Hyzon Motors Inc, a hydrogen mobility company, provides decarbonized solutions for commercial vehicles market and hydrogen supply infrastructure. The company focuses on assembling and supplying hydrogen-powered FCEVs, including heavy-duty (Class 8) trucks, medium-duty (Class 6) trucks, light-duty (Class 3 and 4) trucks, and 40 and 60-foot (12 and18-meter) city and coach buses to commercial vehicle operators; and building and fostering a clean hydrogen supply ecosystem with leading partners from feedstock through hydrogen production, dispensing, and financing.

