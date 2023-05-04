IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX) and CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG) Financial Comparison

CrowdGather (OTCMKTS:CRWG – Get Rating) and IBEX (NASDAQ:IBEX – Get Rating) are both small-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, valuation and dividends.

Profitability

This table compares CrowdGather and IBEX’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets CrowdGather N/A N/A N/A IBEX 3.40% 32.57% 11.54%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares CrowdGather and IBEX’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio CrowdGather N/A N/A $1.43 million N/A N/A IBEX $520.08 million 0.70 $22.99 million $0.94 21.33

Volatility & Risk

IBEX has higher revenue and earnings than CrowdGather.

CrowdGather has a beta of -1.24, suggesting that its stock price is 224% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, IBEX has a beta of 0.61, suggesting that its stock price is 39% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current recommendations and price targets for CrowdGather and IBEX, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score CrowdGather 0 0 0 0 N/A IBEX 0 1 5 0 2.83

IBEX has a consensus price target of $29.50, suggesting a potential upside of 47.13%. Given IBEX’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe IBEX is more favorable than CrowdGather.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

27.0% of IBEX shares are owned by institutional investors. 36.4% of CrowdGather shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 12.7% of IBEX shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

IBEX beats CrowdGather on 9 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About CrowdGather

CrowdGather, Inc., a social networking Internet company, develops and hosts forum based Websites primarily in the United States. It monetizes a network of online forums and message boards designed to engage, provide information to, and build community around users. The company's forum community connects a network of people sharing their questions, expertise, and experiences. It also provides targeted advertising and marketing services for online customers. The company's portfolio includes approximately 350 domain names and 70 Web properties at various stages of development. CrowdGather, Inc. is headquartered in Calabasas, California.

About IBEX

IBEX Limited provides end-to-end technology-enabled customer lifecycle experience solutions in the United States and internationally. The company products and services portfolio includes ibex Connect, that offers customer service, technical support, revenue generation, and other value-added outsourced back-office services through the CX model, which integrates voice, email, chat, SMS, social media, and other communication applications; ibex Digital, a customer acquisition solution that comprises digital marketing, e-commerce technology, and platform solutions; and ibex CX, a customer experience solution, which provides a suite of proprietary software tools to measure, monitor, and manage its clients' customer experience. As of June 30, 2022, the company operated 34 customer engagement and four customer acquisition delivery centers. It serves banking and financial services, delivery and logistics, health tech and wellness, high tech, retail and e-commerce, streaming and entertainment, travel and hospitality, and utility industries. The company was formerly known as IBEX Holdings Limited and changed its name to IBEX Limited in September 2019. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Washington, District of Columbia. IBEX Limited is a subsidiary of The Resource Group International Limited.

