ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Get Rating) by 34.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in CSX were worth $327,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CSX. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 166.2% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 2,420 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 1,511 shares during the period. Centerpoint Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in CSX in the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Finally, Orion Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in CSX by 504.0% in the 3rd quarter. Orion Capital Management LLC now owns 1,830 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 72.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSX stock opened at $31.09 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.28. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.68. CSX Co. has a 1 year low of $25.80 and a 1 year high of $35.31. The company has a market cap of $63.21 billion, a PE ratio of 15.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.15 and a beta of 1.22.

CSX ( NASDAQ:CSX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 20th. The transportation company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.05. CSX had a return on equity of 33.01% and a net margin of 28.35%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.58 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.39 earnings per share. CSX’s revenue was up 8.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 27th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.42%. This is a positive change from CSX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.67%.

CSX has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com raised CSX from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stephens increased their target price on CSX from $34.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on CSX from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Benchmark decreased their target price on CSX from $36.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $34.60.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

