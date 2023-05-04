ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Buys 1,169 Shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 36.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,343 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after buying an additional 1,169 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of WBA. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the third quarter valued at approximately $25,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 826.3% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 880 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 785 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 289.4% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 915 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 680 shares during the period. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 35.7% during the third quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 950 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 250 shares during the period. 56.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Stock Performance

Shares of WBA stock opened at $32.17 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $27.76 billion, a PE ratio of -8.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 0.71. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $34.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 52-week low of $30.39 and a 52-week high of $45.29.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Dividend Announcement

Walgreens Boots Alliance ( NASDAQ:WBA Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 28th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $34.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.56 billion. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a positive return on equity of 12.42% and a negative net margin of 2.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.59 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 4.51 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 18th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.97%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s payout ratio is currently -52.60%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WBA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Barclays dropped their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $45.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Sunday, March 26th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.46.

Insider Buying and Selling at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, CEO Rosalind G. Brewer bought 10,000 shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $33.95 per share, with a total value of $339,500.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 369,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,559,632.75. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 17.50% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Profile

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc engages in the provision of healthcare and retail pharmacy services. It operates through the following segments: United States Retail Pharmacy, International, and United States Healthcare. The US Retail Pharmacy segment includes the operation of retail drugstores, health and wellness services, specialty and home delivery pharmacy services, and equity method investment.

