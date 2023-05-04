ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $136,000 Position in Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd increased its holdings in shares of Fastenal (NASDAQ:FAST – Get Rating) by 36.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,876 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 766 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Fastenal were worth $136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 82.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,437,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,340,000 after purchasing an additional 2,460,307 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 1,298.1% during the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,663,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,592,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544,650 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,181,569 shares of the company’s stock valued at $152,525,000 after purchasing an additional 753,698 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,227,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $548,123,000 after purchasing an additional 681,328 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Fastenal by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,997,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,982,000 after purchasing an additional 617,123 shares during the last quarter. 76.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fastenal Stock Down 0.4 %

Shares of NASDAQ FAST opened at $53.88 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $30.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.73, a P/E/G ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $52.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 3.66. Fastenal has a 52-week low of $43.73 and a 52-week high of $56.86.

Fastenal Dividend Announcement

Fastenal ( NASDAQ:FAST Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 13th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.87 billion. Fastenal had a net margin of 15.59% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.47 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Fastenal will post 1.97 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 27th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 26th. Fastenal’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 71.79%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Fastenal from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Fastenal from $56.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 14th. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Fastenal in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $61.00 price target for the company. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Fastenal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of Fastenal from $54.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Fastenal has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.14.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Terry Modock Owen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.24, for a total value of $798,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,000 shares in the company, valued at $372,680. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Fastenal Profile

Fastenal Co engages in the distribution of fasteners and tools. It also operates hardware stores. The company was founded by Robert A. Kierlin, Michael M. Gostomski, Henry K. McCannon, John D. Remick, and Stephen M. Slaggie in November 1967 and is headquartered in Winona, MN.

