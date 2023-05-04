ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $192,000 Stake in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) by 36.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,350 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 631 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in PDD were worth $192,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Beck Bode LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,719,000. Connectus Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $213,000. Granite Point Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,017,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of PDD by 19.5% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,236,000 after purchasing an additional 8,476 shares during the period. Finally, Bleakley Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of PDD in the 4th quarter worth approximately $365,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.24% of the company’s stock.

PDD opened at $64.10 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 2.27. The company has a market capitalization of $79.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.85 and a beta of 0.74. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $77.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.69. PDD Holdings Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.01 and a 1 year high of $106.38.

PDD ( NASDAQ:PDD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 20th. The company reported $8.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $7.34. The company had revenue of $39.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $40.74 billion. PDD had a net margin of 23.93% and a return on equity of 32.10%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 46.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.92 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of PDD from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $116.00 to $93.00 in a research note on Monday, April 24th. Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $108.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $118.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Benchmark lowered their price objective on shares of PDD from $112.00 to $106.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of PDD from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $77.00 to $113.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, PDD presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.90.

PDD Holdings, Inc is a multinational commerce group that owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. The company aims to bring more businesses and people into the digital economy so that local communities and small businesses can benefit from increased productivity and new opportunities. It has built a network of sourcing, logistics, and fulfillment capabilities, that support its underlying businesses.

