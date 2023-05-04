ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $209,000 Stock Position in Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its position in shares of Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX – Get Rating) by 37.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,810 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 489 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Paychex were worth $209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in Paychex by 6.0% during the fourth quarter. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,448 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares in the last quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund raised its position in Paychex by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 45,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,266,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC raised its position in Paychex by 83.4% during the fourth quarter. Knowledge Leaders Capital LLC now owns 12,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 5,566 shares in the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its position in Paychex by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 195,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,571,000 after purchasing an additional 4,434 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV acquired a new position in shares of Paychex during the fourth quarter worth $1,904,000. 71.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ:PAYX opened at $107.81 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. The firm has a market cap of $38.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 0.97. Paychex, Inc. has a 52 week low of $104.78 and a 52 week high of $139.47. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $109.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $114.77.

Paychex ( NASDAQ:PAYX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 29th. The business services provider reported $1.29 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.05. Paychex had a net margin of 30.54% and a return on equity of 46.56%. The firm had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Paychex, Inc. will post 4.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.89 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.30%. This is a positive change from Paychex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.79. Paychex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 76.14%.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on PAYX shares. Bank of America downgraded shares of Paychex from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $119.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Paychex from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Paychex in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Paychex from $119.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paychex has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $122.79.

Paychex, Inc engages in the provision of human capital management solutions for payroll, human resources, insurance and retirement for small and medium-sized businesses. Its solutions include payroll services, hiring services, business insurance, time and attendance, employee benefits, finance and payments, human resources services and startup services.

