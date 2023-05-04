ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Has $83,000 Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd raised its holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 37.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 392 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 106 shares during the quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $83,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. General Partner Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 188.0% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 144 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 94 shares during the period. Edge Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 1,488.9% during the fourth quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 143 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 40.0% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 175 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of Align Technology by 34.8% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 178 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. 84.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Align Technology Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGN opened at $298.74 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $22.93 billion, a PE ratio of 74.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $325.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $263.12. Align Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $172.05 and a 1 year high of $368.87.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.05. Align Technology had a return on equity of 11.18% and a net margin of 8.51%. The firm had revenue of $901.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $889.27 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Align Technology, Inc. will post 6.53 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ALGN. CICC Research began coverage on Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 23rd. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. OTR Global upgraded Align Technology from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Align Technology from $314.00 to $383.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Bank of America upped their price target on Align Technology from $190.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price target on Align Technology from $360.00 to $370.00 in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Align Technology presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $354.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Joseph M. Hogan purchased 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.50 per share, with a total value of $999,912.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $64,344,405.50. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO John Morici purchased 587 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $341.84 per share, with a total value of $200,660.08. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,804,455.36. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Joseph M. Hogan acquired 2,928 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $341.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,912.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 188,417 shares in the company, valued at approximately $64,344,405.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of Invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and Vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

