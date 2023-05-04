ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Increases Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in shares of Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR – Get Rating) by 33.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,589 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Marriott International were worth $237,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Marriott International by 28.2% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,131 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,427 shares during the last quarter. Alta Advisers Ltd bought a new position in Marriott International in the 3rd quarter worth about $112,000. Metis Global Partners LLC grew its stake in Marriott International by 37.5% in the 4th quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 5,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $838,000 after acquiring an additional 1,535 shares in the last quarter. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in Marriott International in the 4th quarter worth about $417,000. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. boosted its stake in shares of Marriott International by 11.0% during the third quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 127,407 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,856,000 after purchasing an additional 12,608 shares in the last quarter. 58.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Marriott International Stock Up 0.4 %

NASDAQ:MAR opened at $179.25 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.57. Marriott International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $131.01 and a 1-year high of $183.51. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $166.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $162.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.51, a current ratio of 0.45 and a quick ratio of 0.45.

Marriott International Increases Dividend

Marriott International ( NASDAQ:MAR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.44 billion. Marriott International had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 168.43%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 7.77 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 24th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.89%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 23rd. This is a positive change from Marriott International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. Marriott International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.04%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on MAR. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $195.00 to $197.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Marriott International from $187.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $190.00 to $183.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Truist Financial increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott International from $168.00 to $177.00 in a research report on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Marriott International currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $184.00.

Insider Activity at Marriott International

In related news, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at $3,015,992.14. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Benjamin T. Breland sold 625 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.06, for a total value of $101,912.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,079 shares in the company, valued at $1,480,421.74. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider William P. Brown sold 2,500 shares of Marriott International stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.03, for a total transaction of $425,075.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 17,738 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,015,992.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 22,711 shares of company stock worth $3,962,349. 12.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Marriott International Company Profile

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following geography segments: U.S. & Canada, Asia Pacific, and Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA). The company was founded by J. Willard Marriott and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

