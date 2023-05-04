ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Purchases 191 Shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Rating) by 32.4% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 781 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in CHTR. Ellevest Inc. lifted its stake in Charter Communications by 54.2% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 74 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Charter Communications in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. MCF Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 69.5% during the third quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Charter Communications by 292.9% during the fourth quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Institutional investors own 66.05% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHTR stock opened at $357.79 on Thursday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12 month low of $297.66 and a 12 month high of $515.66. The company has a market cap of $54.62 billion, a PE ratio of 11.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.66. The business’s 50 day moving average is $350.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $363.08.

Charter Communications ( NASDAQ:CHTR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 28th. The company reported $6.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by ($0.56). Charter Communications had a return on equity of 37.20% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business had revenue of $13.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.61 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.90 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 32.27 EPS for the current year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CHTR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Charter Communications from $450.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Monday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $460.00 to $420.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 20th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $440.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Cfra upgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “underweight” rating to a “market weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 29th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $482.43.

In other news, Chairman Thomas Rutledge sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $383.64, for a total value of $11,509,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 17,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,711,014.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 2.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Charter Communications, Inc engages in the provision of broadband communications services. Its services include Spectrum TV, Spectrum Internet, and Spectrum Voice. The firm offers business-to-business Internet access, data networking, business telephone, video and music entertainment services, and wireless backhaul.

