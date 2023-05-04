ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd Takes Position in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR)

ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd bought a new stake in Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 5,029 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $149,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in Baker Hughes by 5.7% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 119,365,664 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,501,905,000 after acquiring an additional 6,456,576 shares during the period. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Baker Hughes by 443.0% during the third quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,931,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,314,000 after buying an additional 4,838,736 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 84,632,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,908,000 after buying an additional 4,474,453 shares in the last quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP raised its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 945.9% in the 3rd quarter. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP now owns 3,567,981 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,253,000 after acquiring an additional 3,226,842 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in Baker Hughes by 54.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 7,623,636 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679,928 shares in the last quarter. 97.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Baker Hughes alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on BKR. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Baker Hughes from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on shares of Baker Hughes from $37.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Baker Hughes in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $31.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Baker Hughes from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $35.63.

Baker Hughes Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of BKR opened at $27.70 on Thursday. Baker Hughes has a twelve month low of $20.42 and a twelve month high of $38.65. The stock has a market cap of $28.04 billion, a PE ratio of -249.64 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $29.12 and its 200-day moving average price is $29.39.

Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The company reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.02. Baker Hughes had a negative net margin of 0.44% and a positive return on equity of 7.13%. The business had revenue of $5.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.52 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Baker Hughes will post 1.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Baker Hughes Profile

(Get Rating)

Baker Hughes Co is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield products, services, and digital solutions. It operates through the Oilfield Services and Equipment (OFSE) and industrial and Energy Technology (IET) segments. The OFSE segment designs and manufactures products and provides services for onshore and offshore oilfield operations.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Baker Hughes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Baker Hughes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.