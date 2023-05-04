IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

IDEXX Laboratories (NASDAQ:IDXX – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.33-$9.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.63. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.619-$3.70 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.66 billion.

Analyst Ratings Changes

IDXX has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Atlantic Securities raised their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $470.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on IDEXX Laboratories from $465.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $525.00 to $550.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of IDEXX Laboratories from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Saturday, April 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of IDEXX Laboratories from $543.00 to $590.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, March 23rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, IDEXX Laboratories presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $520.63.

Get IDEXX Laboratories alerts:

IDEXX Laboratories Price Performance

Shares of IDEXX Laboratories stock traded down $7.95 on Thursday, reaching $470.88. 275,537 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 465,985. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $480.24 and its 200-day moving average is $448.15. The firm has a market cap of $39.07 billion, a PE ratio of 59.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.89. IDEXX Laboratories has a one year low of $317.06 and a one year high of $515.79.

Insider Activity at IDEXX Laboratories

IDEXX Laboratories ( NASDAQ:IDXX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 6th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.13. IDEXX Laboratories had a return on equity of 124.51% and a net margin of 20.17%. The company had revenue of $828.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $820.91 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.89 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that IDEXX Laboratories will post 9.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total transaction of $1,009,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $505,040.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,941 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,505,482.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kathy V. Turner sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.59, for a total value of $1,009,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,380 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,723,874.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in IDEXX Laboratories by 121,647.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,447,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,038,192,000 after purchasing an additional 7,441,162 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 0.5% in the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 999,102 shares of the company’s stock worth $546,577,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of IDEXX Laboratories by 36.0% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 986,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $402,344,000 after purchasing an additional 260,926 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of IDEXX Laboratories during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $336,416,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in IDEXX Laboratories by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 392,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $137,831,000 after acquiring an additional 7,019 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.90% of the company’s stock.

IDEXX Laboratories Company Profile

(Get Rating)

IDEXX Laboratories, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of products and services for the animal veterinary, livestock and poultry, dairy, and water testing markets. It operates through the following segments: Companion Animal Group (CAG), Water Quality Products (Water), Livestock, Poultry, and Dairy (LPD), and Other.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for IDEXX Laboratories Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IDEXX Laboratories and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.