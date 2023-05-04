Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW) Shares Sold by Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.

Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) by 28.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 3,288 shares during the period. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Illinois Tool Works were worth $1,790,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Riverpoint Wealth Management Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Illinois Tool Works during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. 79.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

ITW has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $250.00 to $227.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on shares of Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $228.21.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works Stock Performance

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of Illinois Tool Works stock traded down $3.18 during trading on Thursday, reaching $229.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 581,534 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,093,085. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $227.51. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 billion, a PE ratio of 23.74, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $173.52 and a fifty-two week high of $253.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00.

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a net margin of 19.04% and a return on equity of 87.15%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 EPS for the current year.

Illinois Tool Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a $5.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. Illinois Tool Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 53.58%.

Illinois Tool Works Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

Featured Articles

