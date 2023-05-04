Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $9.45-9.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $9.60.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ITW. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a sell rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $240.00 to $236.00 in a report on Wednesday. Barclays dropped their price target on Illinois Tool Works from $205.00 to $203.00 in a report on Wednesday. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Illinois Tool Works in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a buy rating on the stock. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $228.21.

ITW stock traded down $2.19 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $232.20. 1,713,875 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,099,200. The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a PE ratio of 23.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. Illinois Tool Works has a 52 week low of $173.52 and a 52 week high of $253.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $234.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.48.

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. Illinois Tool Works’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Illinois Tool Works will post 9.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 31st were issued a dividend of $1.31 per share. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is presently 53.58%.

In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Illinois Tool Works news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of Illinois Tool Works stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total value of $58,039,716.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares in the company, valued at $52,592,274.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $44,000. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 35.6% in the 1st quarter. Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. now owns 377 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 39.7% in the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 704 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $147,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its position in Illinois Tool Works by 70.7% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $156,000 after buying an additional 309 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lokken Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Illinois Tool Works in the 4th quarter valued at about $202,000. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

