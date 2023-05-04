Illinois Tool Works (NYSE:ITW) Shares Gap Down to $245.81

Illinois Tool Works Inc. (NYSE:ITW – Get Rating) gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $245.81, but opened at $236.99. Illinois Tool Works shares last traded at $232.98, with a volume of 400,733 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ITW has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $222.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $183.00 to $181.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $259.00 to $282.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $213.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Illinois Tool Works from $232.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $228.21.

Illinois Tool Works Trading Down 0.9 %

The stock has a market capitalization of $70.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.68 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $234.26 and a 200 day moving average price of $227.51.

Illinois Tool Works Dividend Announcement

Illinois Tool Works ( NYSE:ITW Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $2.33 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.23 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $4.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.98 billion. Illinois Tool Works had a return on equity of 87.15% and a net margin of 19.04%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.11 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Illinois Tool Works Inc. will post 9.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 13th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a $1.31 dividend. This represents a $5.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.26%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. Illinois Tool Works’s payout ratio is 53.58%.

Insider Activity at Illinois Tool Works

In related news, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total transaction of $14,809,337.62. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 40,072 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Ernest Scott Santi sold 235,656 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.29, for a total transaction of $58,039,716.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 213,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $52,592,274.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Vice Chairman Christopher A. O’herlihy sold 60,137 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.26, for a total value of $14,809,337.62. Following the sale, the insider now owns 40,072 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,868,130.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Illinois Tool Works

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of ITW. Aspire Private Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $16,798,050,000. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Illinois Tool Works by 145.2% in the first quarter. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC now owns 103 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Sturgeon Ventures LLP acquired a new stake in Illinois Tool Works during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Illinois Tool Works during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

About Illinois Tool Works

Illinois Tool Works, Inc engages in the manufacture of industrial products and equipment. It operates through the following segments: Automotive OEM, Test and Measurement and Electronics, Food Equipment, Polymers and Fluids, Welding, Construction Products, and Specialty Products. The Automotive OEM segment produces components and fasteners for automotive-related applications.

