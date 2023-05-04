Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) CEO David R. Brooks Acquires 5,000 Shares

Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) CEO David R. Brooks purchased 5,000 shares of Independent Bank Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $30.36 per share, for a total transaction of $151,800.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 545,977 shares in the company, valued at $16,575,861.72. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Independent Bank Group Stock Down 5.0 %

IBTX traded down $1.58 on Thursday, reaching $30.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 414,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 248,858. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $28.81 and a fifty-two week high of $76.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $46.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $56.85. The company has a market capitalization of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.25 and a beta of 1.37.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The bank reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by ($0.03). Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $213.93 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.58 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.22 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 4.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Independent Bank Group Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 4th will be paid a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 3rd. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.46%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on Independent Bank Group from $55.00 to $48.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. TheStreet lowered Independent Bank Group from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 25th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Independent Bank Group from $65.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 23rd. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Independent Bank Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Independent Bank Group

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of IBTX. Fifth Third Bancorp purchased a new stake in shares of Independent Bank Group during the first quarter worth approximately $26,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $33,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the third quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new position in Independent Bank Group in the first quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.83% of the company’s stock.

Independent Bank Group Company Profile

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

Further Reading

