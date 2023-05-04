Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Northland Securities

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.
A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.
Infinera Stock Performance
Infinera stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,501. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Infinera has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.80.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera
A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Infinera by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after buying an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.
About Infinera
Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.
