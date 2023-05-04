Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN) PT Lowered to $6.00 at Northland Securities

Infinera (NASDAQ:INFN – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by equities researchers at Northland Securities from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, The Fly reports. Northland Securities’ target price indicates a potential upside of 9.49% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on INFN. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Infinera in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Infinera from $7.00 to $7.50 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “strong-buy” rating and issued a $15.00 price target on shares of Infinera in a research report on Monday, March 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $8.81.

Infinera Stock Performance

Infinera stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $5.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,186,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,372,501. The firm has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.89 and a beta of 1.41. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.72. Infinera has a twelve month low of $4.26 and a twelve month high of $7.80.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Infinera

Infinera ( NASDAQ:INFN Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $392.08 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $381.39 million. Infinera had a negative net margin of 4.83% and a negative return on equity of 21.63%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.13) earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Infinera will post -0.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in Infinera by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 480,957 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,170,000 after acquiring an additional 28,537 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 55.1% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 97,643 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 34,680 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Infinera by 5.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,836,540 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $33,263,000 after buying an additional 208,779 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Finally, XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in Infinera in the 1st quarter worth approximately $89,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.74% of the company’s stock.

About Infinera

(Get Rating)

Infinera Corp. engages in the provision of networking solutions, which consists of networking equipment, software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, Other Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa, and Asia Pacific and Japan. Its products include control and automation, network routers, packet optical, and compact modular.

Featured Articles

