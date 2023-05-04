Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III) Short Interest Update

Information Services Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:III – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 420,900 shares, a decline of 6.9% from the March 31st total of 452,100 shares. Currently, 1.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 129,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.3 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Information Services Group

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of III. Private Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Information Services Group by 2.7% during the second quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 4,120,182 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,852,000 after buying an additional 106,820 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Information Services Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,971,778 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,386,000 after purchasing an additional 113,726 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Information Services Group by 2.2% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,768,976 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $8,420,000 after purchasing an additional 38,362 shares during the period. LSV Asset Management raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 1,285,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,544,000 after acquiring an additional 48,938 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Information Services Group by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,126,595 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,182,000 after acquiring an additional 26,038 shares during the period. 55.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

III has been the topic of several research reports. StockNews.com downgraded Information Services Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 21st. Barrington Research lowered their target price on shares of Information Services Group from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 13th.

Information Services Group Trading Up 0.4 %

Information Services Group Announces Dividend

Shares of NASDAQ III traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $5.08. 131,052 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 133,739. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $5.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.91 million, a P/E ratio of 13.05, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 2.26 and a current ratio of 2.26. Information Services Group has a twelve month low of $4.15 and a twelve month high of $7.76.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 20th were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 17th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.15%. Information Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 40.00%.

About Information Services Group

Information Services Group, Inc engages in the provision of sourcing advisory services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The firm offers business advisory, human resources technology and delivery services, organizational change management and software advisory services to the aerospace, defense, automotive, banking, energy, healthcare, and insurance industries.

