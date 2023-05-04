Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) Trading Down 14.3% on Disappointing Earnings

Ingevity Co. (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating)’s stock price traded down 14.3% during trading on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock traded as low as $59.50 and last traded at $60.38. 80,286 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 67% from the average session volume of 247,004 shares. The stock had previously closed at $70.44.

The company reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $392.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.22 million. Ingevity had a return on equity of 34.63% and a net margin of 12.68%. Ingevity’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.62 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Ingevity in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Ingevity from $85.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 17th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on Ingevity from $100.00 to $92.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Ingevity currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $86.33.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Ingevity news, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,530 shares in the company, valued at $528,930. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . In related news, CAO Phillip John Platt sold 8,847 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.71, for a total value of $722,888.37. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 5,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $452,183.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Richard Allen White, Jr. sold 1,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.00, for a total value of $116,559.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $528,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 15,254 shares of company stock worth $1,247,519 in the last ninety days. 0.79% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Ingevity by 171.2% in the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 12,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after purchasing an additional 7,603 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in shares of Ingevity by 12.7% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 928,657 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,304,000 after buying an additional 104,938 shares during the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management grew its holdings in Ingevity by 1.6% during the third quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 9,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $577,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in Ingevity by 74.4% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 1,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP raised its position in Ingevity by 429.8% during the third quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 59,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,623,000 after acquiring an additional 48,480 shares in the last quarter. 90.01% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ingevity Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.24 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.51 and a 200-day simple moving average of $75.31. The company has a market capitalization of $2.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.00 and a beta of 1.81.

Ingevity Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ingevity Corp. engages in the manufacture of specialty chemicals and carbon materials. It operates through the following segments: Performance Chemicals and Performance Materials. The Performance Materials segment consists of automotive technologies and process purifications product families. Automotive technologies produces automotive carbon products used in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, trucks, motorcycles and boats.

Read More

