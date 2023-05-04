InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.58 to $2.60 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $2.61. The company issued revenue guidance of $525 million to $530 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $530.71 million.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of InMode from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Needham & Company LLC downgraded shares of InMode from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday, February 17th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of InMode from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of InMode in a research report on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a buy rating and a $40.00 price target on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, InMode presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $45.71.

InMode Stock Down 4.2 %

Shares of InMode stock traded down $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $32.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,569,957 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,551,171. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $33.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.68 billion, a PE ratio of 16.26 and a beta of 2.07. InMode has a 1 year low of $20.60 and a 1 year high of $41.84.

Institutional Trading of InMode

InMode ( NASDAQ:INMD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 14th. The healthcare company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by ($0.03). InMode had a net margin of 35.56% and a return on equity of 38.15%. The company had revenue of $133.57 million for the quarter. As a group, equities analysts expect that InMode will post 2.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $211,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in InMode in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $276,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in InMode in the first quarter valued at approximately $303,000. 55.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About InMode

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radiofrequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radiofrequency technologies in the United States and internationally. The company offers minimally invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments, as well as for use in women's health conditions and procedures.

