Innergex Renewable Energy (OTCMKTS:INGXF) Sets New 1-Year Low at $9.98

Innergex Renewable Energy Inc. (OTCMKTS:INGXF – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $9.98 and last traded at $10.00, with a volume of 6325 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $10.15.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have recently commented on INGXF. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$22.00 to C$20.00 in a report on Thursday, April 6th. National Bank Financial upped their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$20.00 to C$21.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.00 to C$17.00 in a report on Friday, February 24th. Raymond James lowered Innergex Renewable Energy from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities lowered their target price on Innergex Renewable Energy from C$19.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Friday, February 24th.

Innergex Renewable Energy Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.97. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $10.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.52 and a beta of 0.53.

Innergex Renewable Energy Cuts Dividend

Innergex Renewable Energy ( OTCMKTS:INGXF Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 22nd. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $150.00 million for the quarter. Innergex Renewable Energy had a negative return on equity of 1.79% and a negative net margin of 9.33%.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 31st were given a dividend of $0.1319 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 30th. This represents a dividend yield of 4.95%. Innergex Renewable Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -157.58%.

About Innergex Renewable Energy

Innergex Renewable Energy, Inc engages in the development, acquisition, ownership, and operations of renewable power-generating and energy storage facilities, focused on the hydroelectric, wind, and solar power sectors. It operates through the following segments: Hydroelectric Power Generation, Wind Power Generation, and Solar Power Generation.

Further Reading

