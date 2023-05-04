Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR) Shares Bought by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp grew its holdings in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March (BATS:PMAR – Get Rating) by 7.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 139,478 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,805 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March were worth $4,285,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Brookstone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March in the 4th quarter valued at $988,000. Transform Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $17,074,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 23.2% during the 4th quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 19,471 shares of the company’s stock worth $598,000 after acquiring an additional 3,668 shares during the period. KFG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March during the 4th quarter worth about $1,464,000. Finally, Strategic Blueprint LLC boosted its position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March by 22.8% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Blueprint LLC now owns 11,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 2,095 shares during the period.

Get Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March alerts:

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Stock Down 0.4 %

BATS PMAR traded down $0.12 during trading on Thursday, reaching $32.24. 12,928 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The company has a market capitalization of $452.97 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.40. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $31.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $31.11.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – March Company Profile

The Innovator S&P 500 Power Buffer ETF – March (PMAR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PMAR was launched on Mar 2, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF - March and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.