Insider Buying: Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) Director Jack W. Conner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $76,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $299,407.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Heritage Commerce Stock Down 9.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $416.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.

Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 132.4% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,596 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 2,049 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its holdings in shares of Heritage Commerce by 35.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 6,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $73,000 after buying an additional 1,646 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Heritage Commerce by 17.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 10,158 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 1,533 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new stake in shares of Heritage Commerce in the 1st quarter worth $86,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC purchased a new position in Heritage Commerce during the 4th quarter worth $136,000. Institutional investors own 73.08% of the company’s stock.

HTBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.

Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

