Insider Buying: Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK) Director Acquires 10,000 Shares of Stock

Heritage Commerce Corp (NASDAQ:HTBK – Get Rating) Director Jack W. Conner acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $7.61 per share, with a total value of $76,100.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 39,344 shares in the company, valued at $299,407.84. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
Heritage Commerce Stock Down 9.3 %
Shares of NASDAQ:HTBK traded down $0.70 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 594,959 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,972. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $9.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.80. Heritage Commerce Corp has a 52 week low of $6.69 and a 52 week high of $14.87. The company has a market capitalization of $416.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.77 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.75.
Heritage Commerce Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be issued a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.60%. Heritage Commerce’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.70%.
Institutional Trading of Heritage Commerce
Analysts Set New Price Targets
HTBK has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Heritage Commerce in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Heritage Commerce from $11.00 to $10.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their target price on Heritage Commerce from $13.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 6th.
Heritage Commerce Company Profile
Heritage Commerce Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of banking. It operates through the Banking and Factoring segments. The Banking segment includes the holding company’s results of operations. The Factoring segment focuses on factoring originated by Bay View Funding. The company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Heritage Commerce (HTBK)
- Investors Are Barking Up The Right Tree With Datadog
- How to Invest in Central Bank Digital Currency
- Kellogg Company Looks GRRR-eat! At These Levels
- PacWest, First Horizon Shares Plummet On Continued Bank Worries
- Yum! Brands Pulls Back To More Appetizing Levels
Receive News & Ratings for Heritage Commerce Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Heritage Commerce and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.