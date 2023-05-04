Insider Buying: MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG) CEO Acquires 3,020 Shares of Stock

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MOFG – Get Rating) CEO Charles N. Reeves acquired 3,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.47 per share, with a total value of $55,779.40. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,994 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $406,229.18. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

MidWestOne Financial Group Trading Up 0.2 %

MOFG stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $18.75. 155,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,576. MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.80 and a 12-month high of $35.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $293.91 million, a P/E ratio of 6.07 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $24.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $29.62. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28.

Get MidWestOne Financial Group alerts:

MidWestOne Financial Group Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.243 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.18%. MidWestOne Financial Group’s payout ratio is currently 31.49%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Institutional Trading of MidWestOne Financial Group

Several research firms have weighed in on MOFG. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of MidWestOne Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet lowered MidWestOne Financial Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, April 28th.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MOFG. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in MidWestOne Financial Group by 1,590.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 795 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in MidWestOne Financial Group by 64.8% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in MidWestOne Financial Group during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its position in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 93.7% during the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of MidWestOne Financial Group by 36.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.19% of the company’s stock.

About MidWestOne Financial Group

(Get Rating)

MidWestOne Financial Group, Inc is a financial holding company, focuses on delivering relationship-based business and personal banking products and services through its bank subsidiary, MidWestOne Bank. The Bank provides commercial loans, real estate loans, agricultural loans, credit card loans, and consumer loans.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MidWestOne Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.