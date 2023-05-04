Insider Selling: Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR) CEO Sells 16,435 Shares of Stock

Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) CEO Frank H. Laukien sold 16,435 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.21, for a total transaction of $1,301,816.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 38,352,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,037,864,613.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Bruker Trading Up 1.7 %

NASDAQ:BRKR traded up $1.35 on Thursday, reaching $81.58. 1,611,028 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 766,870. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $76.56 and its 200-day moving average is $70.68. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $48.42 and a 1-year high of $84.84.

Get Bruker alerts:

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 9th. The medical research company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $708.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.68 million. Bruker had a net margin of 11.72% and a return on equity of 34.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.59 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bruker Announces Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 17th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 1st were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, February 28th. Bruker’s payout ratio is 10.05%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on BRKR. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Bruker from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Bruker from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bruker

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BRKR. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 4th quarter worth approximately $42,000. 70.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bruker Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Bruker Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and distribution of scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions that enable customers to explore life and materials at microscopic, molecular, and cellular levels. It operates through the following segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI Chemicals, Applied Markets, Life Science, In-Vitro Diagnostics, Detection (CALID), BSI Nano, and Bruker Energy and Supercon Technologies (BEST).

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bruker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bruker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.