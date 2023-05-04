Insider Selling: CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ) Insider Sells $80,067.75 in Stock

CBIZ, Inc. (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) insider Ware H. Grove sold 1,515 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.85, for a total transaction of $80,067.75. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 274,524 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,508,593.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.

CBIZ Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE CBZ opened at $51.60 on Thursday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $49.83 and its 200 day moving average is $48.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.05 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. CBIZ, Inc. has a 52 week low of $37.01 and a 52 week high of $53.47.

CBIZ (NYSE:CBZ – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $454.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $432.66 million. CBIZ had a return on equity of 16.36% and a net margin of 8.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that CBIZ, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on CBIZ in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBZ. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in CBIZ in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of CBIZ during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 56.4% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,117 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 179.9% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,198 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of CBIZ by 127.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,206 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. 88.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CBIZ, Inc engages in the provision of financial, insurance, and advisory services. It operates through the following segments: Financial Services, Benefits and Insurance Services, National Practices, and Corporate and Other. The Financial Services segment offers accounting, tax, government health care consulting, financial advisory, valuation, and risk advisory services.

