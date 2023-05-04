Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells 5,826 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, February 2nd, Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12.

Fortinet Price Performance

NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,491,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,344. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $69.07.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Fortinet ( NASDAQ:FTNT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 7th. The software maker reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.05. Fortinet had a net margin of 19.41% and a negative return on equity of 309.63%. The business had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.

Institutional Trading of Fortinet

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.

About Fortinet

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.

