Insider Selling: Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) VP Sells 5,826 Shares of Stock

Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Rating) VP Michael Xie sold 5,826 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.59, for a total transaction of $358,823.34. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 29,727,018 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,887,038.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Michael Xie also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, February 2nd, Michael Xie sold 240,046 shares of Fortinet stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.72, for a total transaction of $12,895,271.12.
Fortinet Price Performance
NASDAQ:FTNT traded down $0.95 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $60.49. The company had a trading volume of 6,491,084 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,895,344. The company has a market capitalization of $47.45 billion, a PE ratio of 56.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.09 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $63.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.41. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.61 and a 52 week high of $69.07.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Several equities research analysts have commented on FTNT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $53.00 to $63.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $66.00 to $80.00 in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of Fortinet in a report on Monday. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Scotiabank initiated coverage on Fortinet in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. They set a “sector outperform” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on Fortinet from $54.00 to $67.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Fortinet has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.72.
Institutional Trading of Fortinet
A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FTNT. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Fortinet by 24.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 391,345 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $133,738,000 after buying an additional 76,027 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,280 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $779,000 after purchasing an additional 441 shares during the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 20.4% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 430 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 209.4% in the 1st quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 1,550 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its position in shares of Fortinet by 53.3% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 164 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.35% of the company’s stock.
About Fortinet
Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions to a variety of businesses, such as enterprises, communication service providers and small businesses. It operates through the following segments: Network Security, Infrastructure Security, Cloud Security, and Endpoint Protection, Internet of Things and Operational Technology.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Fortinet (FTNT)
- Starbucks Stock Becomes a Value Play
- Kraft Heinz Recovery Gains Momentum
- Here’s Why AMD’s Weak Guidance Is A Blessing In Disguise
- BP Shares Sold Off After Earnings: Here Is What Upset Markets
- Will Forced Divesture Of Grail Boost Illumina Shareholder Value?
Receive News & Ratings for Fortinet Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortinet and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.