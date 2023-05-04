Insider Selling: Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX) CEO Sells $659,600.00 in Stock

Matson, Inc. (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) CEO Matthew J. Cox sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.96, for a total transaction of $659,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 261,267 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,233,171.32. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Matson Trading Down 0.2 %

NYSE:MATX opened at $64.31 on Thursday. Matson, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.51 and a 12 month high of $95.51. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.41 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company’s 50 day moving average is $62.75 and its 200-day moving average is $64.72.

Matson (NYSE:MATX – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The shipping company reported $2.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.13. Matson had a net margin of 24.50% and a return on equity of 49.26%. The business had revenue of $801.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $801.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $9.39 earnings per share. Matson’s revenue was down 36.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Matson, Inc. will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

Matson Dividend Announcement

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 11th will be paid a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 10th. This represents a $1.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Matson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.64%.

MATX has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Matson in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Stephens lowered their price target on shares of Matson from $75.00 to $70.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Matson from $73.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 20th.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matson

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in MATX. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Matson by 11.0% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,432,062 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $152,031,000 after buying an additional 240,119 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Matson by 754.4% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 222,994 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $13,719,000 after buying an additional 196,894 shares during the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Matson by 62.7% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 471,505 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $29,474,000 after buying an additional 181,751 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Matson by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,655,892 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $561,594,000 after purchasing an additional 153,723 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Matson by 109.9% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 285,393 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $34,424,000 after acquiring an additional 149,444 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.55% of the company’s stock.

Matson Company Profile

Matson, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of logistics and transportation services. It operates through the Ocean Transportation and Logistics segments. The Ocean Transportation segment offers ocean freight transportation, container stevedoring, refrigerated cargo services, inland transportation, and other terminal services.

Featured Articles

