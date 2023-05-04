Insider Selling: Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA) Director Sells 5,000 Shares of Stock

Omega Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) Director Richard A. Young sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total transaction of $40,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 744,118 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,952,944. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Omega Therapeutics Trading Down 7.8 %

Shares of OMGA stock opened at $7.72 on Thursday. Omega Therapeutics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.98 and a fifty-two week high of $11.98. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $7.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 6.26 and a current ratio of 6.26. The company has a market cap of $424.78 million, a PE ratio of -3.61 and a beta of 0.91.

Omega Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OMGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by ($0.02). Omega Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 4,951.83% and a negative return on equity of 71.03%. The business had revenue of $0.74 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.65 million. Equities analysts predict that Omega Therapeutics, Inc. will post -2.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OMGA. LPL Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 72.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 8,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 3,753 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 137.2% in the 1st quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 9,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Omega Therapeutics by 175.3% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 7,041 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP bought a new position in shares of Omega Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $70,000. 88.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently issued reports on OMGA. Jonestrading initiated coverage on Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $11.00 price target for the company. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $11.00 price objective on shares of Omega Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on Omega Therapeutics from $8.00 to $10.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.60.

Omega Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage biotechnology company. Its OMEGA Epigenomic Programming platform harnesses the power of epigenetics, as well as the mechanism that controls gene expression and aspect of an organism's life. The company's platform enables control of fundamental epigenetic processes to correct the root cause of disease by returning aberrant gene expression to a range without altering native nucleic acid sequences.

