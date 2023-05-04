Insider Selling: PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI) Insider Sells $256,000.00 in Stock

PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) insider Deborah L. Lapinska sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.60, for a total transaction of $256,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 102,612 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,626,867.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

PGT Innovations Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PGTI opened at $25.47 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 2.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.42 and a 52-week high of $26.93. The company has a 50 day moving average of $23.51 and a two-hundred day moving average of $21.33. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.53 and a beta of 1.46.

PGT Innovations (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The construction company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.28 by ($0.01). PGT Innovations had a return on equity of 19.35% and a net margin of 6.63%. The company had revenue of $340.93 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that PGT Innovations, Inc. will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PGTI has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of PGT Innovations from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 3rd.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its position in shares of PGT Innovations by 171.4% during the third quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,615 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 1,020 shares in the last quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the third quarter worth approximately $42,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the first quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management acquired a new stake in shares of PGT Innovations during the fourth quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

