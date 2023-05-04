Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CEO Sells 25,185 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CEO Matthew Shawn Morris sold 25,185 shares of Privia Health Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.89, for a total transaction of $702,409.65. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 113,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,172,180.71. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Matthew Shawn Morris also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 11th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 25,056 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.11, for a total transaction of $704,324.16.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 7,076 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.06, for a total value of $198,552.56.

On Tuesday, March 7th, Matthew Shawn Morris sold 44,340 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.48, for a total transaction of $1,262,803.20.

Privia Health Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PRVA traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.10. 1,288,429 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,471. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $17.99 and a twelve month high of $44.64. The company has a market capitalization of $3.12 billion, a P/E ratio of -246.36, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a fifty day moving average of $27.16 and a 200 day moving average of $26.44.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. Privia Health Group had a negative net margin of 0.63% and a negative return on equity of 0.25%. The company had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. On average, research analysts expect that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on PRVA. BTIG Research decreased their price objective on shares of Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Thursday, March 9th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price target on shares of Privia Health Group in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.38.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Privia Health Group

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. C WorldWide Group Holding A S increased its position in shares of Privia Health Group by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 610,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,842,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter valued at $235,000. Arizona State Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Privia Health Group by 5.4% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 23,168 shares of the company’s stock worth $640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,179 shares during the period. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Privia Health Group during the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp raised its holdings in shares of Privia Health Group by 20.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 533 shares during the last quarter. 66.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Privia Health Group

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

