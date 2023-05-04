Insider Selling: Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA) CFO Sells 1,720 Shares of Stock

Privia Health Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:PRVA – Get Rating) CFO David Mountcastle sold 1,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.58, for a total value of $47,437.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 152,220 shares in the company, valued at $4,198,227.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website.

David Mountcastle also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 3rd, David Mountcastle sold 5,506 shares of Privia Health Group stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.62, for a total value of $152,075.72.

Privia Health Group Price Performance

NASDAQ PRVA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.10. 1,288,429 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 706,471. The company has a market cap of $3.12 billion, a PE ratio of -246.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.77. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $27.16 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.44. Privia Health Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $17.99 and a 52 week high of $44.64.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Privia Health Group ( NASDAQ:PRVA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $364.42 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $337.16 million. Privia Health Group had a negative return on equity of 0.25% and a negative net margin of 0.63%. On average, research analysts predict that Privia Health Group, Inc. will post 0.2 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PRVA. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Friday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $32.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Thursday, March 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Stephens began coverage on Privia Health Group in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $33.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research reduced their price target on Privia Health Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Privia Health Group in a research note on Tuesday, March 7th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $38.38.

Institutional Trading of Privia Health Group

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Privia Health Group in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. Assetmark Inc. raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 35.2% in the 3rd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the last quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Privia Health Group by 46.1% in the 1st quarter. HighMark Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 415 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in Privia Health Group in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.83% of the company’s stock.

Privia Health Group Company Profile

Privia Health Group, Inc operates as a national physician-enablement company in the United States. The company collaborates with medical groups, health plans, and health systems to optimize physician practices, enhance patient experiences, and reward doctors for delivering care in-person and virtual settings.

