Insider Selling: Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM) COO Sells 10,500 Shares of Stock

Zoom Video Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) COO Aparna Bawa sold 10,500 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.42, for a total transaction of $644,910.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 29,119 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,788,488.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Aparna Bawa also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, April 18th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.56, for a total transaction of $472,920.00.

On Tuesday, April 11th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total transaction of $488,320.00.

On Tuesday, April 4th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.24, for a total value of $512,680.00.

On Tuesday, March 28th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.05, for a total value of $476,350.00.

On Tuesday, March 21st, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.36, for a total value of $492,520.00.

On Tuesday, March 14th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.23, for a total value of $484,610.00.

On Monday, March 6th, Aparna Bawa sold 7,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.75, for a total value of $502,250.00.

On Wednesday, March 1st, Aparna Bawa sold 14,000 shares of Zoom Video Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.93, for a total value of $993,020.00.

Zoom Video Communications Stock Performance

Shares of Zoom Video Communications stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Thursday, hitting $62.22. 3,792,463 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,900,444. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $68.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.68. The stock has a market cap of $18.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 194.44, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of -0.22. Zoom Video Communications, Inc. has a twelve month low of $60.45 and a twelve month high of $124.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 27th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.43). Zoom Video Communications had a return on equity of 2.70% and a net margin of 2.36%. The business had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that Zoom Video Communications, Inc. will post 0.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Zoom Video Communications from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. MKM Partners lowered Zoom Video Communications from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a research report on Wednesday, February 8th. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on Zoom Video Communications from $75.00 to $78.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Zoom Video Communications from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $91.25.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Zoom Video Communications

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 63.3% during the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 56.8% in the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the period. Bellecapital International Ltd. boosted its stake in Zoom Video Communications by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Bellecapital International Ltd. now owns 6,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the period. Finally, CNB Bank lifted its position in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 9.4% during the 3rd quarter. CNB Bank now owns 1,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.96% of the company’s stock.

About Zoom Video Communications

Zoom Video Communications, Inc engages in the provision of video-first communications platform. The firm offers meetings, chat, rooms and workspaces, phone systems, video webinars, marketplace, and developer platform products. It serves the education, finance, government, and healthcare industries. Its platform helps people to connect through voice, chat, content sharing, and face-to-face video experiences.

