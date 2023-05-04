Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA) Short Interest Down 7.5% in April

Intapp, Inc. (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in April. As of April 15th, there was short interest totalling 767,500 shares, a decline of 7.5% from the March 31st total of 829,800 shares. Currently, 2.0% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 307,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.5 days.

In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $613,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 506,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,717,846.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, COO Donald F. Coleman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.91, for a total value of $613,650.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 506,425 shares in the company, valued at $20,717,846.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles E. Moran sold 88,482 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.57, for a total value of $2,793,376.74. Following the sale, the director now owns 261,303 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,249,335.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 507,442 shares of company stock worth $18,869,256. 48.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intapp by 18.6% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,642,363 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,662,000 after acquiring an additional 257,584 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 901,968 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,839,000 after purchasing an additional 75,377 shares in the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 9.7% in the first quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 592,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,565,000 after purchasing an additional 52,562 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 301,567 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,521,000 after purchasing an additional 13,563 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Intapp by 5.8% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 274,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,119,000 after purchasing an additional 15,047 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Intapp from $29.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Truist Financial increased their price objective on Intapp from $32.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Intapp from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Intapp from $33.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on Intapp from $25.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.83.

INTA traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $38.05. The stock had a trading volume of 301,020 shares, compared to its average volume of 273,875. Intapp has a 1-year low of $13.52 and a 1-year high of $47.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $42.14 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -26.24 and a beta of 0.65.

Intapp (NASDAQ:INTA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29). Intapp had a negative return on equity of 29.75% and a negative net margin of 29.13%. The company had revenue of $84.69 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.52 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Intapp will post -0.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intapp, Inc, through its subsidiary, Integration Appliance, Inc, provides industry-specific cloud-based software solutions for the professional and financial services industry in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company's solutions include DealCloud, a deal and relationship management solution that manages financial services firms' market relationships, prospective clients and investments, current engagements and deal processes, and operations and compliance activities; and OnePlace, a solution to manage various aspects of professional services firms' client and engagement lifecycle.

