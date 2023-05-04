Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 136,269 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 16,993 shares during the period. Intel comprises about 1.6% of Oak Asset Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest holding. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. O Dell Group LLC raised its position in Intel by 258.1% during the third quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 974 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the third quarter worth $29,000. Red Tortoise LLC acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Phocas Financial Corp. acquired a new position in Intel during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. 59.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intel alerts:

Intel Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:INTC traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $30.95. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,683,486 shares, compared to its average volume of 44,325,570. The firm has a market capitalization of $128.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -45.07, a PEG ratio of 9.76 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.57. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $29.46 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $28.70. Intel Co. has a fifty-two week low of $24.59 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.

Intel Cuts Dividend

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The chip maker reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $11.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.13 billion. Intel had a positive return on equity of 3.05% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The firm’s revenue was down 36.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.87 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 7th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.62%. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently -73.53%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 8,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, for a total transaction of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 8,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $30.41 per share, with a total value of $249,362.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 138,265 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,204,638.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 9,700 shares of Intel stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $25.68 per share, for a total transaction of $249,096.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 18,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $480,216. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $25.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, March 30th. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Intel from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $29.50 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Northland Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $52.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their target price on shares of Intel from $28.00 to $25.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.52.

Intel Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Intel Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies. It delivers computer, networking, data storage, and communications platforms. The firm operates through the following segments: Client Computing Group (CCG), Data Center and AI (DCAI), Network and Edge (NEX), Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics (AXG), Intel Foundry Services (IFS), and All Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Intel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.