Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. Plans Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NYSE:ICE)

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc. (NYSE:ICE – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, RTT News reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.42 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, June 30th. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 14th.

Intercontinental Exchange has increased its dividend payment by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Intercontinental Exchange has a payout ratio of 27.9% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Intercontinental Exchange to earn $5.94 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.68 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 28.3%.

Intercontinental Exchange Trading Down 1.7 %

Shares of ICE opened at $103.00 on Thursday. Intercontinental Exchange has a 12-month low of $88.60 and a 12-month high of $113.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market capitalization of $57.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $103.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $103.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

Intercontinental Exchange ( NYSE:ICE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The financial services provider reported $1.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.01). Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 15.01% and a return on equity of 13.11%. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Intercontinental Exchange will post 5.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Douglas Foley sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.80, for a total value of $167,680.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,251,208.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 81,827 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.02, for a total transaction of $8,511,644.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,203,104 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $125,146,878.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of Intercontinental Exchange

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vestcor Inc raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 17,924 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,839,000 after acquiring an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Impact Advisors LLC now owns 1,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $155,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Seaport Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,818 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. RB Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 4,044 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $534,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 39,141 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,680,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on ICE shares. UBS Group boosted their price target on Intercontinental Exchange from $119.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $120.00 to $123.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 11th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods decreased their price objective on Intercontinental Exchange from $125.00 to $122.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. TheStreet raised Intercontinental Exchange from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Thursday, April 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $131.55.

About Intercontinental Exchange

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc engages in the provision of market infrastructure, data services and technology solutions. It operates through the following segments: Exchanges, Fixed Income and Data Services, and Mortgage Technology. The Exchanges segment includes trading and listing revenue from the global futures network, the New York Stock Exchange and other registered securities exchanges.

