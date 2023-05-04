International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group S.A. (LON:IAG – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twelve research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 174.36 ($2.18).

IAG has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group set a GBX 180 ($2.25) price objective on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a research note on Monday, April 3rd. Barclays set a GBX 170 ($2.12) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 31st. Liberum Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 220 ($2.75) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 200 ($2.50) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 240 ($3.00) target price on shares of International Consolidated Airlines Group in a report on Wednesday, April 12th.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Stock Down 1.4 %

IAG stock opened at GBX 146.95 ($1.84) on Thursday. International Consolidated Airlines Group has a one year low of GBX 90.47 ($1.13) and a one year high of GBX 173.58 ($2.17). The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 147.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 143.29. The stock has a market capitalization of £7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,462.20, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 988.33, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.80.

International Consolidated Airlines Group Company Profile

International Consolidated Airlines Group, SA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the provision of passenger and cargo transportation services in the United Kingdom, Spain, Ireland, the United States, and rest of the world. The company operates under the British Airways, Iberia, Vueling, Aer Lingus, and LEVEL brands.

