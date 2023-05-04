International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

Posted by on May 4th, 2023

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFFGet Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,186. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $135.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFFGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,992,000 after purchasing an additional 824,640 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,349,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,500,000 after purchasing an additional 655,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,324,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,636,000 after buying an additional 207,139 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

(Get Rating)

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

Dividend History for International Flavors & Fragrances (NYSE:IFF)

Receive News & Ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for International Flavors & Fragrances and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.