International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.81

International Flavors & Fragrances Inc. (NYSE:IFF – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 23rd will be paid a dividend of 0.81 per share by the specialty chemicals company on Tuesday, July 11th. This represents a $3.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.41%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 22nd.

International Flavors & Fragrances has increased its dividend payment by an average of 2.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 20 years. International Flavors & Fragrances has a dividend payout ratio of 57.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect International Flavors & Fragrances to earn $5.59 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 58.0%.

International Flavors & Fragrances Stock Performance

Shares of IFF traded up $0.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $95.08. The stock had a trading volume of 1,200,142 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,955,186. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $90.99 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.96. International Flavors & Fragrances has a one year low of $81.53 and a one year high of $135.17. The firm has a market cap of $24.25 billion, a PE ratio of -13.06, a P/E/G ratio of 4.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

International Flavors & Fragrances ( NYSE:IFF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $2.84 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. International Flavors & Fragrances had a negative net margin of 14.81% and a positive return on equity of 7.46%. International Flavors & Fragrances’s revenue was down 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.10 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that International Flavors & Fragrances will post 4.85 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $136.00 to $125.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $120.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 10th. Mizuho decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $119.00 to $105.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of International Flavors & Fragrances from $123.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $114.73.

Institutional Trading of International Flavors & Fragrances

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 59.2% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,772,700 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $814,890,000 after purchasing an additional 2,890,737 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 39.6% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,909,118 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $304,992,000 after purchasing an additional 824,640 shares in the last quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. increased its holdings in International Flavors & Fragrances by 94.5% during the 4th quarter. Sessa Capital IM L.P. now owns 1,349,675 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $141,500,000 after purchasing an additional 655,632 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,197,926 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $157,324,000 after buying an additional 37,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of International Flavors & Fragrances by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,162,232 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $152,636,000 after buying an additional 207,139 shares during the last quarter. 88.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About International Flavors & Fragrances

International Flavors & Fragrances, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of flavors and fragrances used in the food, beverage, personal care, and household products industries. It operates through the following segments: Nourish, Health & Biosciences, Scent and Pharma Solutions. The Nourish segment consists of legacy Taste segment combined with N&B’s Food & Beverage division and the food protection business of N&B’s Health & Biosciences division.

See Also

