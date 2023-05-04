International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) Shares Purchased by Boston Partners

Boston Partners lifted its holdings in International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) by 3.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 7,025,021 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 230,692 shares during the quarter. Boston Partners owned 3.45% of International Game Technology worth $157,905,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 84.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,163 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the third quarter worth $46,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of International Game Technology in the first quarter worth $49,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 34.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of International Game Technology by 20.3% in the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of International Game Technology from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 1st. B. Riley started coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, April 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of International Game Technology from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of International Game Technology in a report on Thursday, March 16th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, International Game Technology currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $38.17.

IGT traded down $0.56 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $26.62. 126,412 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,132,792. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.88. The company has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13 and a beta of 1.86. International Game Technology PLC has a 52-week low of $15.01 and a 52-week high of $28.98. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.34 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.66.

International Game Technology (NYSE:IGT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03 billion. International Game Technology had a net margin of 6.51% and a return on equity of 27.89%. The company’s revenue was up 4.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that International Game Technology PLC will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 14th were given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 13th. International Game Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.26%.

International Game Technology PLC engages in the designing, manufacturing, and marketing of electronic gaming equipment, software, and network systems. It operates through the Global Lottery, Global Gaming, and Digital & Betting segments. The Global Lottery segment has responsibility for the worldwide traditional lottery and iLottery business, including sales, operations, product development, technology, and support.

