Internet Computer One Day Volume Reaches $43.25 Million (ICP)

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 1% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 3rd. One Internet Computer token can now be bought for about $5.81 or 0.00019996 BTC on popular exchanges. Internet Computer has a market capitalization of $2.53 billion and $43.25 million worth of Internet Computer was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Internet Computer has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $17.17 or 0.00059091 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.03 or 0.00037955 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0583 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0708 or 0.00000244 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.88 or 0.00006459 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000620 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00002665 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0505 or 0.00000174 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001108 BTC.

Moonbeam (GLMR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001148 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on May 10th, 2021. Internet Computer’s total supply is 498,341,477 tokens and its circulating supply is 435,837,499 tokens. Internet Computer’s official website is internetcomputer.org. The Reddit community for Internet Computer is https://reddit.com/r/dfinity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Internet Computer’s official Twitter account is @dfinity and its Facebook page is accessible here. Internet Computer’s official message board is forum.dfinity.org.

According to CryptoCompare, “The Internet Computer (ICP) is a native token used to power the Internet Computer protocol. It is used to pay for transaction fees, access services, and reward developers and validators. The total supply of ICP tokens is fixed and is designed to remain deflationary. It was created by the DFINITY Foundation, a nonprofit based in Zurich, Switzerland, and led by Dominic Williams, Chief Scientist and Founder. The team also includes experts from the fields of blockchain, cryptography, distributed systems, and computer science. The Foundation is responsible for funding research and development, managing and administering the protocol, and providing support to the community.”

