Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI) Announces Earnings Results

Intrepid Potash (NYSE:IPI – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The basic materials company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by ($0.12), RTT News reports. Intrepid Potash had a return on equity of 11.27% and a net margin of 21.39%. The business had revenue of $86.92 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $66.99 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.32 EPS.

Intrepid Potash Trading Down 16.7 %

Shares of NYSE:IPI traded down $4.27 during trading on Thursday, reaching $21.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 487,982 shares, compared to its average volume of 185,582. The stock has a market capitalization of $280.01 million, a PE ratio of 4.06 and a beta of 2.01. Intrepid Potash has a 12 month low of $20.90 and a 12 month high of $82.62. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.84 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.97.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Intrepid Potash

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in Intrepid Potash by 4.5% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 657,762 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $54,027,000 after buying an additional 28,419 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intrepid Potash by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 574,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $22,753,000 after acquiring an additional 22,160 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors purchased a new position in shares of Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter worth about $33,390,000. PointState Capital LP bought a new position in Intrepid Potash during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,649,000. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in Intrepid Potash by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 219,224 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $8,675,000 after purchasing an additional 5,209 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 55.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Intrepid Potash Company Profile

IPI has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Intrepid Potash from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Intrepid Potash from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, April 28th.

Intrepid Potash, Inc is a diversified mineral company, which engages in the delivery of potassium, magnesium, sulfur, salt, and water products essential for customer success in agriculture, animal feed, and the oil and gas industry. It operates through the following segments: Potash, Trio, and Oilfield Solutions.

