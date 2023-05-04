Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) Shares Sold by Conning Inc.

Conning Inc. lessened its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Rating) by 16.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 12,004 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 2,400 shares during the period. Conning Inc.’s holdings in Intuit were worth $4,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Intuit by 41.9% in the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,860 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,108,000 after acquiring an additional 844 shares during the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 33,075 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $12,873,000 after buying an additional 1,840 shares during the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Intuit by 16.9% in the 3rd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 1,527 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $591,000 after buying an additional 221 shares during the period. M Holdings Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in Intuit by 26.4% in the third quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 733 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $284,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Intuit by 35.5% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 269,085 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $104,222,000 after acquiring an additional 70,425 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTU stock traded down $2.35 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $427.30. 113,207 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,532,864. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $426.09 and its 200 day simple moving average is $409.39. The company has a market capitalization of $119.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 63.00, a P/E/G ratio of 3.20 and a beta of 1.18. Intuit Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $339.36 and a fifty-two week high of $490.83.

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 23rd. The software maker reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.76. Intuit had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $3.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.91 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.67 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 9.02 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 10th were issued a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 6th. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 45.75%.

In other Intuit news, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Intuit news, CFO Michelle M. Clatterbuck sold 545 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $421.38, for a total transaction of $229,652.10. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 1,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $568,863. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Eve B. Burton sold 4,539 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $412.57, for a total value of $1,872,655.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,328 shares of company stock worth $3,019,323. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on INTU. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Intuit from $448.00 to $462.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $444.00 price target on the stock. Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on shares of Intuit in a research report on Monday, April 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $530.00 price objective for the company. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $459.00 to $510.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Intuit in a report on Wednesday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $430.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $483.53.

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProConnect. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

