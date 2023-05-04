Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Shares Sold by Oak Asset Management LLC

Oak Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) by 8.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 8,815 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 828 shares during the period. Oak Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $2,339,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 13.2% during the fourth quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 3,168 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $841,000 after acquiring an additional 369 shares during the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. acquired a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $258,000. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd boosted its position in Intuitive Surgical by 35.3% during the fourth quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 1,774 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $471,000 after acquiring an additional 463 shares during the last quarter. Sanford Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth about $259,927,000. 81.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $278.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $245.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $298.00 to $314.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $299.40.

Intuitive Surgical Price Performance

Shares of ISRG stock traded down $3.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $301.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 343,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,539. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $257.21 and its 200 day moving average price is $254.82. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $308.46. The company has a market capitalization of $105.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 83.35, a P/E/G ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.30.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 18th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.20 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.59 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 20.40% and a return on equity of 11.39%. Intuitive Surgical’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other Intuitive Surgical news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total transaction of $27,929.32. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, VP Fredrik Widman sold 116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $240.77, for a total value of $27,929.32. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 1,605 shares in the company, valued at $386,435.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Mark J. Rubash sold 7,323 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $2,196,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 15,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,644,600. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 140,790 shares of company stock valued at $37,998,365. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

About Intuitive Surgical

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc engages in the provision of robotic-assisted surgical solutions and invasive care through a comprehensive ecosystem of products and services. Its products include Da Vinci Surgical and Ion Endoluminal systems. The company was founded by Frederic H. Moll, John Gordon Freund, and Robert G.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.