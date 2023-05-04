Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY) Stake Lowered by C2C Wealth Management LLC

C2C Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,423 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,810 shares during the quarter. C2C Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF were worth $367,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in PCY. Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,866,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,224,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,865,000 after acquiring an additional 10,918 shares during the last quarter. Milestone Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $5,229,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 104.9% during the 4th quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 26,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $486,000 after acquiring an additional 13,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SigFig Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. SigFig Wealth Management LLC now owns 159,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,201,000 after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the last quarter.

Get Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF alerts:

Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Price Performance

Shares of PCY traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.09. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 184,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,084,747. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.03 and a 200 day moving average of $18.86. Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF has a 1 year low of $16.20 and a 1 year high of $20.89.

About Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF

The Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (PCY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a tier-weighted index of US-dollar-denominated sovereign debt in emerging markets with at least 3 years to maturity. PCY was launched on Oct 11, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PCY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF (NYSEARCA:PCY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco Emerging Markets Sovereign Debt ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.