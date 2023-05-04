Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:PXH – Get Rating) saw unusually-high trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 767,841 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 165% from the previous session’s volume of 289,292 shares.The stock last traded at $18.21 and had previously closed at $18.42.

Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 0.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 0.73. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $18.23 and its 200-day moving average price is $17.94.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 27,824,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $490,269,000 after acquiring an additional 984,301 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 56.2% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 7,920,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $164,914,000 after acquiring an additional 2,851,251 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,821,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,709,000 after acquiring an additional 22,572 shares during the period. WA Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. WA Asset Management LLC now owns 2,592,766 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,951,000 after acquiring an additional 151,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF by 41.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,352,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,833,000 after acquiring an additional 394,852 shares during the period.

About Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF

The Invesco FTSE RAFI Emerging Markets ETF (PXH) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE RAFI Emerging index. The fund tracks an index of emerging market companies selected and weighted based on a fundamental methodology. PXH was launched on Sep 27, 2007 and is managed by Invesco.

