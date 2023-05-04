Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Shares Sold by 4Thought Financial Group Inc.

4Thought Financial Group Inc. lessened its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 48.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 374 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 355 shares during the period. 4Thought Financial Group Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $100,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Advance Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,852.2% in the 3rd quarter. Advance Capital Management Inc. now owns 55,013 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $14,703,000 after purchasing an additional 52,195 shares during the last quarter. First American Trust FSB raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,163 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,109,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 487.1% in the 4th quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 33,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $8,924,000 after buying an additional 27,805 shares during the period. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 10.4% in the 4th quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 18,880 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $5,027,000 after buying an additional 1,776 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Advisors Inc. OK raised its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 7.6% in the 4th quarter. Capital Advisors Inc. OK now owns 8,093 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,155,000 after buying an additional 572 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.08% of the company’s stock.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ stock traded up $0.34 on Thursday, hitting $317.63. The stock had a trading volume of 30,173,045 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,244,262. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 1 year low of $254.26 and a 1 year high of $334.42. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $308.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $291.71.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

About Invesco QQQ Trust

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

