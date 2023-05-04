Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Stake Raised by Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 0.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 119,513 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ Trust accounts for about 0.7% of Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $31,824,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Providence First Trust Co bought a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust during the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. GoalVest Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 168.3% in the 4th quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 169 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. PayPay Securities Corp acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $50,000. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in Invesco QQQ Trust in the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Surevest LLC boosted its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 60.2% in the third quarter. Surevest LLC now owns 213 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Invesco QQQ Trust stock traded down $1.16 on Thursday, reaching $316.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,114,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 56,054,406. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $308.96 and its 200 day moving average price is $291.71. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $254.26 and a twelve month high of $334.42.

Invesco QQQ Trust Cuts Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 28th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 21st were issued a $0.472 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 20th. This represents a $1.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

