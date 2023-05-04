Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP) is ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s 9th Largest Position

ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 4.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,614 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,950 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF makes up about 3.9% of ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding. ARQ Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $6,019,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 1,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,672 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,104,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 872 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,000 after buying an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Finally, XML Financial LLC grew its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. XML Financial LLC now owns 5,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $716,000 after buying an additional 82 shares in the last quarter.

RSP traded down $1.54 during trading on Thursday, reaching $140.47. 1,095,944 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,291,709. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a 12-month low of $124.92 and a 12-month high of $155.71. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.42 and a 200 day simple moving average of $144.22. The company has a market cap of $32.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.13 and a beta of 1.05.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

